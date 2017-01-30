Man charged with 3 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child held on $250k bond

A Lubbock man has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which includes two victims who are both under the age of 14.

According to the arrest warrant, 39-year-old Jerimy Purcell is accused of sexually assaulting the two girls multiple times in the past seven years.

The warrant says the oldest victim was getting ready for school, and her baptismal was scheduled for the next day, and she decided to tell her mother what happened to her and her sister.

After an investigation, Purcell was arrested and charged with the three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

