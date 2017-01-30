Man charged with 3 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child held on $250k bond

After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.
President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.
