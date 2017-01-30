Lubbock Co. Democratic Party rejects Trump's ban, Rep. Arrington responds

President Donald Trump briefly referenced the temporary visitation bans from seven Muslim-majority nations, and indefinite Syrian refugee halt, which sparked protests across America since Friday afternoon.

President Trump called Sunday a "very good day" in terms of homeland security. He added America had to "make the move."

And while the President made no further comments, his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said "What people need to understand is that 325,000 foreign travelers came to the United States. About 109 of those people were detained for further questions because they came from the seven countries that the Obama administration and both houses of Congress as countries that harbor and train terrorists. This is a process that President Trump had made and it's a promise that he is going to keep. And he is not willing to be wrong on this subject. We need to do our best to be vigilant and protect Americans."

According to officials with the Lubbock County Democratic Party, they explicitly reject Donald Trump’s ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US and the suspension of the US refugee program.

"We agree wholeheartedly with the Bishop of the Lubbock Diocese Robert Coerver that this is indeed a 'dark moment' in our country and that this ban flies in the face of what Christians, Texans, and the people of Lubbock believe." said officials in the written statement.

The statement also says, "We call upon Congressman Arrington to honor the promise of America and the oath he took just weeks ago and join with his colleagues in the House of Representatives to implement legislation to rescinds Donald Trump's un-American and unconstitutional ban."

Congressman Arrington released the following statement:

"Congress has been advised by top intelligence officials multiple times that terrorists are targeting our refugee program to infiltrate America. We have seen terrorists carry this out in other countries, including France, where some of the Paris attackers posed as refugees and went on to kill at least 130 people and wounded hundreds of others. It is important that our commander in chief puts the safety of Americans first. Given concerns about the inadequate vetting of refugees and problems with our immigration system, this temporary pause is intended to ensure the safety of our citizens. Our hearts go out to the refugees who have no agenda except to find a better life for their families, but we need to develop a process for identifying those who wish to do America harm while also finding the best way to support those who truly need our shelter."

The following information was provided by Congressman Jodey Arrington:

FACT SHEET: Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry To The United States

Trump's halt is not unprecedented:

"After the 2009 discovery that two al Qaeda terrorists were living as refugees in Bowling Green, Ky., President Obama took action. 'As a result of the Kentucky case, the State Department stopped processing Iraq refugees for six months in 2011, federal officials told ABC News – even for many who had heroically helped U.S. forces as interpreters and intelligence assets,’ ABC New reported in 2013.

"President Jimmy Carter took a similar action when he banned Iranians from entering the United States. After 52 Americans were taken hostage in 1979 Iranian hostage crisis, Carter cut diplomatic ties with Iran, kicked all diplomats out of the U.S. and banned Iranians from entering the country. ‘The steps I have ordered today are those that are necessary now,’ Carter said in announcing the move. ‘Other actions may become necessary if these steps do not produce the prompt release of the hostages.’ Carter also ordered federal officials to ‘invalidate all visas issued to Iranian citizens for future entry into the United States, effective today. We will not reissue visas, nor will we issue new visas, except for compelling and proven humanitarian reasons or where the national interest of our own country requires. This directive will be interpreted very strictly.’

Potential for Terrorists to Infiltrate Refugee Program

In December 2015, intelligence officials advised Congress that Islamic extremists were targeting our refugee program to infiltrate America.

Former CIA Director John Brennan testified before Congress last June that ISIL "is probably exploring a variety of means for infiltrating operatives into the West, including refugee flows."

Lubbock Republicans expressed their support for the policy. Republican Party Chairman Steve Evans released this statement on Monday afternoon:

The Lubbock County Republican Party supports President Trump in his efforts to slow down, and take a closer look at, our foreign travel system to ensure visitors are properly vetted before entry.

