Two Wayland Baptist track and field athletes honored

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Leon Boyd (Source: Wayland Baptist Athletics) Leon Boyd (Source: Wayland Baptist Athletics)
Telecia Briscoe (Source: Wayland Baptist Athletics) Telecia Briscoe (Source: Wayland Baptist Athletics)
PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) -

Two track and field athletes from Wayland Baptist have been honored by the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Telecia Briscoe was named the SAC Women's Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week.

Leon Boyd was selected as the SAC Men's Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week.

Briscoe, a Freshman from Jamaica ran the fastest time in the NAIA in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.67 at the Pittsburgh State Invitational in Kansas.

Boyd, a Junior from Orlando, Florida won the Triple Jump in Kansas with a 15.46 meter jump. That's the NAIA's best so far this season.

The Wayland Baptist Track and Field teams compete in Albuquerque this weekend.

