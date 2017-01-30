Two Wayland Baptist track and field athletes honored

Two track and field athletes from Wayland Baptist have been honored by the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Telecia Briscoe was named the SAC Women's Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week.

Leon Boyd was selected as the SAC Men's Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week.

Briscoe, a Freshman from Jamaica ran the fastest time in the NAIA in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.67 at the Pittsburgh State Invitational in Kansas.

Boyd, a Junior from Orlando, Florida won the Triple Jump in Kansas with a 15.46 meter jump. That's the NAIA's best so far this season.

The Wayland Baptist Track and Field teams compete in Albuquerque this weekend.

