9 LISD football players to sign letters of intent

Nine football players from LISD will be signing their letters of intent to play collegiate sports on Wednesday starting at 8 a.m.

Three Estacado High School football players will be signing their letters of intent to play collegiate sports on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Tyrese Nathan will be signing on to play at Angelo State University, Ri’Taje Smith is signing to play at Cisco College, and D’Anta Thomas is signing to play at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

The ceremony will be in Field House Turf Room at Estacado High School, 1504 E. Itasca Ave.

Three Coronado High School student-athletes will be signing their letters of intent to play collegiate sports on Wednesday, February 1 at 11:45 a.m.

Football players Christian Hayes and Sean Anderson are signing on to play at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida. Another football player, Mason Montoya, is signing on to play at Midwestern State University.

The ceremony will be in the auditorium at Coronado High School, 4910 29th Dr.

Three Monterey High School student-athletes will be signing their letters of intent to play collegiate sports on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Football players Jaron Jones and Oryan Simpson are signing on to play at Eastern New Mexico University. Another football player, Trent Ward, is signing on to play at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

The ceremony will be in Plainsmen Alley at Monterey High School, 3211 47th St.

