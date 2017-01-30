To protect and serve: LPD Officer honors motto, helps Lubbock woman get new garage

Over the weekend a call for the Lubbock Police Department turned into a moment which a Lubbock woman will never forget.

"Officer Ellison came out and knocked on my door yesterday morning, and he said one of my neighbors had called and said someone was in the garage," said Sandra Thompson.

It started with a phone call from a worried neighbor the Lubbock Police Department.

"He wanted me to come back, and check it out. He said he would go with me, and there was nothing out of the ordinary that I could see," Thompson said.

But, Officer Ellison noticed one thing.

"He asked me, why the door wouldn’t go up. I explained it to him, and why I didn’t get it fixed. And within two hours, there were six police officers fixing my garage door," Sandra Thompson said.

From there, Sandra Thompson’s life was changed.

"They showed up with a brand new garage door, and fixed the walls and the fence," Thompson said moments after getting her new garage. "I am so grateful."

Thompson said that moments before Officer Ellison arrived, she was finishing up her morning prayer.

"God’s hand is here, and I am so grateful the Lubbock Police Department feels the same way. They aren’t about just arresting people, they are here taking care of the community. Like they should be," said Sandra Thompson.

