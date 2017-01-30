To protect and serve: LPD Officer honors motto, helps Lubbock wo - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

To protect and serve: LPD Officer honors motto, helps Lubbock woman get new garage

Sandra Thompson (Source: KCBD Video) Sandra Thompson (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Over the weekend a call for the Lubbock Police Department turned into a moment which a Lubbock woman will never forget.

"Officer Ellison came out and knocked on my door yesterday morning, and he said one of my neighbors had called and said someone was in the garage," said Sandra Thompson.

It started with a phone call from a worried neighbor the Lubbock Police Department.

"He wanted me to come back, and check it out. He said he would go with me, and there was nothing out of the ordinary that I could see," Thompson said.

But, Officer Ellison noticed one thing.

"He asked me, why the door wouldn’t go up. I explained it to him, and why I didn’t get it fixed. And within two hours, there were six police officers fixing my garage door," Sandra Thompson said. 

From there, Sandra Thompson’s life was changed.

"They showed up with a brand new garage door, and fixed the walls and the fence," Thompson said moments after getting her new garage. "I am so grateful."

Thompson said that moments before Officer Ellison arrived, she was finishing up her morning prayer.

"God’s hand is here, and I am so grateful the Lubbock Police Department feels the same way. They aren’t about just arresting people, they are here taking care of the community. Like they should be," said Sandra Thompson.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Dallas suburb faces racial backlash after shooting

    Dallas suburb faces racial backlash after shooting

    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:44 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:44:41 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:56 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:56:39 GMT

    Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.

    Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.

  • House to vote on health care bill Thursday

    House to vote on health care bill Thursday

    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:52 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:52:40 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:55 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:55:56 GMT

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

  • US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:45:18 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:45:18 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
    •   
Powered by Frankly