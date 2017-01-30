LPD VIDEO: Suspect accused of using stolen credit card

Lubbock police are searching for a man accused of attempting to use a stolen credit card at Boot Barn at 6002 Slide Road back on Dec. 19.

The credit card was related to a previous vehicle burglary.

If you have any information about this case, police ask that you contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. You do not have to give your name.

