LPD VIDEO: Suspect accused of using stolen credit card

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for a man accused of attempting to use a stolen credit card at Boot Barn at 6002 Slide Road back on Dec. 19.

The credit card was related to a previous vehicle burglary.

If you have any information about this case, police ask that you contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. You do not have to give your name.

