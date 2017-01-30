4 Seagraves teens charged in vehicle burglary spree

Four teens were charged and three are behind bars at the Gaines County Jail tonight after what Seagraves police are describing as a vehicle burglary spree on Friday, Jan. 27.

Jimmy Miles, Diante Lott, Matthew Cavazoz, and a 16-year-old whose name has not been released have all been charged with six counts of vehicle burglary.

Police say the teens made their way around several neighborhoods during the late night and early morning hours, checking vehicle doors as they went. A total of six burglaries were reported to Seagraves police, most on Saturday morning as victims woke to find their items missing.

On Sunday, police were able to recover a firearm stolen from one of the vehicles. That investigation led to the juvenile and further investigation led to the arrest of the other three suspects. As of Tuesday morning, all firearms taken in vehicle burglaries had been recovered.

Two of the three suspects pictured were arrested while at school, while a third was arrested at his home. All three were transported to the Gaines County Jail without incident.

