Lubbock business picks up pecans for free to benefit South Plains Food Bank

It's a service in high demand this time of year, and one Lubbock business has offered to do all the work for free.

Global Pecan Services not only picks up pecans from Lubbock yards, they clean them and sell them, to benefit the South Plains Food Bank.

"I've been fortunate enough in my life to never have to go hungry," CEO Bruce Schuette said, "but we know we have plenty of those types around the city limits and the surrounding area."

Schuette first planned to gather pecans about six years ago, and then clean them to donate the product to the South Plains Food Bank (SPFB).

"To be able to have a source for the people," he said.

But Meagan Bratton, the director of development for SPFB, said that would actually be a challenge for them.

"Something that is not pre-packaged…it's kind of harder for us to give it away," she said.

So Schuette decided his crews would separate the sticks, leaves and rocks from the pecans through a specialized machine. Then, they would gather them in bags and sell them.

"We convert pounds to dollars for the food bank," he said. "We'll send samples of these nuts in the next couple of weeks and then in return we'll get bids for them…and then I'll be able to share a price with the food bank and tell them what we can do."

The more business Global Pecan Services gets, the larger the donation to the SPFB.

"We've probably now harvested in the neighborhood of 500, 600 trees," Schuette said, "and I hope we can at least triple that to have a really successful year."

No matter what the percentage they agree on is, Bratton said the funds are much needed.

"Every dollar goes to help us feed three more meals," she said.

Schuette believes Lubbock citizens should not be discouraged by the responsibilities that come with a pecan tree.

"Some people are either allergic to the pecan tree or they just don't want to deal with the after effects of what it does in that season," he said.

Instead, Schuette said they should consider helping the SPFB without a dime ever leaving their pocket.

"It's free, you're going to be able to contribute to the food bank in a way that maybe you never thought you could," he said, "and you're going to wind up with a clean place, and you're going to have a smile on your face."

Schuette adds that their service actually benefits your yard by preventing insects and diseases in your tree that can be caused by leftover nuts.

To make an appointment with Global Pecan Services, call Schuette at (806) 317-4416.

Anyone interested will need to schedule before they quit harvesting in April.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.