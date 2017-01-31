Red Raiders trying to keep their winning ways in conference play

The Texas Tech men's basketball team is looking for their first Big 12 road win as they travel to Austin to take on the Longhorns.

The Red Raiders (15-6, 3-5 in Big 12) are facing a young and inexperienced Texas (8-13, 2-6 in Big 12) squad who just loss to Georgia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Coach Chris Beard knows this instate rivalry is a big game for his team.

"Anytime you play on the road the first thing you have to do is give yourself a chance," said Coach Beard. "You can't beat yourself and most common ways to beat yourself is high turnovers, lack of effort plays, so we know we're going to have to play extremely hard. We're going to have to play well to give ourselves a chance to win on the road in the Big 12. Then we're just going to need guys to step-up. You know you're going to have to have some special performances to win on the road. We've said it over and over again, we're a good team and we have 3 or 4 players show up in double figures. We're a good team when we have 7 or 8 guys rebound the ball at a higher rate, so more than anything we're going to need contributions from everybody that plays in the game to have a chance to win the game."

