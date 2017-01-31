Beware of supplements promising thyroid boost

Thyroid hormone helps the body use energy, stay warm and keep the brain, heart, muscles, and other organs working like they should.

That's why a lot of people who are proactive about their health might be tempted to buy products that advertise - for thyroid health.

But, Dr. Anupa Patel, an Endocrinologist at Covenant, says it's important to consult your doctor first before taking any so-called thyroid boost.

She explains, "Actually, those things are loaded full of chemicals that may not even help and also with iodine. Sometimes when you have too much iodine that can also be an issue and cause growths on your thyroid and can also cause you to be overactive thyroid or hyperthyroid."

Dr. Patel says iodine was added to salt to prevent iodine deficiencies.

But she says a healthy diet with even a little bit of salt gives us all the iodine we need. January is Thyroid Awareness Month. To learn more about the symptoms of too much or too litter thyroid, watch this interview with Dr. Patel from Healthwise at 5.

