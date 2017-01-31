Southbound exit ramp on I-27 at 82nd Street reopened after rollo - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Southbound exit ramp on I-27 at 82nd Street reopened after rollover

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The exit ramp for 82nd Street on southbound I-27 was closed due to a crash that happened around 8:30 a.m. The road has since been reopened.

There is no word on injuries or cause of the crash at this time.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly