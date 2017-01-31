Police find theft suspect inside pawn shop, wearing body armor

Lubbock Police Officers were called to an alarm at Cash America Pawn at 1510 50th Street around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the glass and metal cage of a window broken.

Officers went inside to clear the building when they heard a noise. They spotted a man running through the store while taking off what looked like body armor. The officers caught the man and tried to handcuff him.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Trey Kimbrell, resisted arrest but was eventually handcuffed.

Officers found the locks had been cut from the gun cabinets and multiple rifles had been removed and placed in a bag. The body armor Kimbrell was wearing was also the property of the pawn shop.

Kimbrell was arrested and charged with the burglary of a building, theft, resisting arrest and three outstanding warrants.

