WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott To Deliver State Of The State Addres - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

breaking

WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott To Deliver State Of The State Address

(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
(KCBD) -

Governor Greg Abbott will deliver the State of the State Address in the House Chamber of the Texas Capitol in Austin, on Tuesday, January 31st at 11 a.m.

If you're on an iOS device, click here to watch. For a better viewing experience for app users, click the menu button on the app and choose Watch KCBD Live.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly