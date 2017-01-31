Wes Welker joins Houston Texans coaching staff

We've got Thursday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.
For the 16th-consecutive season, the Texas Tech Men's golf team has been selected for the NCAA Regional Round.
A 4-year starter for the Patriots, Brett Berger signed to play college basketball at Wayland Baptist University at All Saints on Thursday.
There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.
One of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, the "Nature Boy” Ric Flair will be coming to Lubbock Friday May 12th.
