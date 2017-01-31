Wes Welker joins Houston Texans coaching staff

Former Red Raider Wes Welker is joining the Houston Texans as an Offensive/Special teams Assistant.

Welker played 12 years in the NFL and is a five-time pro-bowler. He finished with 9,924 yards receiving and 50 touchdowns.

He ended up playing with five different teams and earning a slew of NFL records.

