Lubbock Symphony Orchestra preparing for Winter Chamber, tickets on sale now

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents the Winter Chamber
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Tickets are now available for the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra's Winter Chamber.

This event includes a reception before the concert at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2017.

The Winter Chamber concert includes mixed ensembles featuring LSO principal musicians in the intimate setting of the Legacy Event Center.

Guests will hear Mozart's Quintet in E flat major, K. 452 and Beethoven's Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 16. 

Click here to purchase tickets.

