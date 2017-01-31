Seminole's Aaron Robledo signs before signing day - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Seminole's Aaron Robledo signs before signing day

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Aaron Robledo (Source: Seminole High School) Aaron Robledo (Source: Seminole High School)
SEMINOLE, TX (KCBD) -

Seminole's Aaron Robledo signed a letter of intent to play golf for the University of the Southwest on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday is National Signing Day and KCBD Sports will have the signing day frenzy with Red Raider coverage and a slew of local athletes signing to play college sports.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to wary Senate

    House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to wary Senate

    Friday, May 5 2017 4:19 AM EDT2017-05-05 08:19:00 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 4:19 AM EDT2017-05-05 08:19:00 GMT

    Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

    Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

  • Joyful House Republicans vote to repeal reviled 'Obamacare'

    Joyful House Republicans vote to repeal reviled 'Obamacare'

    Friday, May 5 2017 4:11 AM EDT2017-05-05 08:11:44 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 4:11 AM EDT2017-05-05 08:11:44 GMT

    House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.

    House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.

  • Prosecutor had complained about Texas cop's conduct

    Prosecutor had complained about Texas cop's conduct

    Friday, May 5 2017 4:11 AM EDT2017-05-05 08:11:21 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 4:11 AM EDT2017-05-05 08:11:21 GMT

    Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.

    Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.

    •   
Powered by Frankly