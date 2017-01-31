Lubbock WWII veteran receives 1,400 cards for 100th birthday

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.
