Lubbock WWII veteran receives 1,400 cards for 100th birthday

A Lubbock World War II veteran turned 100 years old on Sunday, and his family and friends spread the word to help do something special for him.

They set a goal to gather 100 cards and letters wishing Bryan Hardin a happy birthday.

"I just think that he will enjoy seeing numerous people send him birthday greetings, you know," said Lyndon Hardin, Bryan's son. "And I think it will just make him feel special, and really realize that he is celebrating 100 years."

Once word spread about this mission, Bryan ended up with about 1,400 cards for his birthday...with more on the way.

"The Lord has had a hand in this," Bryan said, "not me."

Bryan's daughter, Reta Cooper, read them to him during his birthday party.

"It’s just been such a touching thing," Cooper said/ "You don’t realize or you for get how special people are until you reach out and ask for something and then you truly realize how good people are."

Bryan is a proud four-year veteran of the Army, serving as a medic during World War II from 1941-1945.

"That was one of my desires, to be a patriotic person," Bryan said.

Today he lives in a local independent living home, and says he's had a happy life with his wife Reta of 71 years.

"Oh I'm doing great. I don't need anything," Bryan said.

They have a loving family.

"All of our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson," Reta Hardin said.

In good health, and good company.

"It's really kind of unbelievable in one sense of the word, but his parents were in their early 90's when both of them passed away," Lyndon said. "And he had aunts and uncles that were in their early 90's when they passed away. So longevity in his family we knew was there. But really didn't ever think about him celebrating a 100th birthday but we're excited for him."

Bryan has some advice for anyone hoping to reach the century mark.

"I think a good attitude is the key to your well-being," Hardin said. "I've always tried to look positive, always. Get yourself out of the rut, and get on the positive side."

If you would like to send Bryan a late birthday card or letter, you can mail them to his son Lyndon.

Address them to:

B.C. Hardin

2916 110th Street

Lubbock, TX 79423

