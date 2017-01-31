Hearing from Lubbock residents who support immigration ban

While those who oppose President Donald Trump's executive order are protesting across the country and here at home, there are many here on the South Plains who say they agree with the president's decision.

A poll from our Facebook page shows that more of our viewers say they are in favor of the ban than those who are against it.

A Quinnipiac University poll shows 48 percent of American voters support suspending immigration, compared to the 42 percent who do not.

"My family were immigrants," says Lubbock resident Mark Punzo. "But, I know how they were vetted, and they had no problem with it. They wanted to assimilate, because America to them was a dream come true."

A dream that was passed down from one generation to the next.

He says his grandparents were Sicilian immigrants.

He and Skeet Workman, both a part of "Pray America, say they believe in immigration, but fear another terror attack.

"If vetting hurts somebody's feelings, I'm sorry, it's just a process that I believe needs to be done so that we have people coming in that are not going to harm us," says Lubbock resident Skeet Workman.

They believe President Trump is keeping our country safe.

"I think we ought to give him a chance and let's see what he can do," Workman says.

She says though Trump was not her first choice, she chooses to stand behind him.

"In the 40 years I've voted, I've never voted for a perfect president or a perfect candidate," she says.

