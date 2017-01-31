Grand jury indicts man charged with manslaughter after 2015 Blac - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Grand jury indicts man charged with manslaughter after 2015 Black Friday deadly crash

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Bobby Wayne Livesay (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Bobby Wayne Livesay (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock County Grand Jury has indicted a man on charges of manslaughter after a 2015 crash killed three people.

The crash happened on Friday, Nov. 27 around 5:30 a.m. - Black Friday. 

Officers were called to the scene in the 2300 block of West Loop 289. Police say the driver, now 24-year-old Bobby Livesay, lost control and went off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole on the west side of the access road.

Three passengers, 19-year-old Marcus Faye, 25-year-old Antwone Livesay and 23-year-old Rodrick Keys, all died in the crash.

Bobby Livesay was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was originally indicted for intoxicated manslaughter, but his BAC came back below the legal limit. However, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department, he had Alprazolam (more commonly known as Xanax) in his system at the time of the crash.

The police report says based on road conditions that morning, Livesay’s high speeds and having some alcohol and alprazolam in his system, the officer believes Livesay operated his vehicle in a reckless manner, causing the death of his three passengers.

Livesay is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $101,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

