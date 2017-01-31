Syrian refugee in Lubbock explains personal cost of executive order

While some in Lubbock stand behind President Trump's executive order, there are others who call the Hub City home that say this will negatively impact their family's future.

Mohamad Chairy is a refugee who came to the United States in 2014, eight months after fleeing Syria with his family.

"It was very cold that time when we went through the mountains, and it took us like two days walking. Some places I had to carry the two kids, and there are some places you had like to move, bending your body to avoid the snipers, and the security forces of the regime. But when you are fleeing of killing, and trying to protect your children, you will feel that there is super-powers holding you...no matter how weak you are, you will find yourself very strong when you are protecting your children," Chairy says.

However, Chairy had to leave his wife and two children behind, as he was the only one granted a visa to the United States.

"My family are still there in Lebanon, and I am alone here," Chairy says.

He says he hoped his family would be able to join him, until the executive order issued by President Trump this weekend.

"After this last decision, the best way is to come back. I will quit waiting for the approval of my asylum case," Chairy says.

He says come March, he will join his family in Lebanon where they will stay because of the devastation in Syria.

"People, if they don't die of bombing, they die of hunger, of starving, of famine. You can imagine the feeling of a parent holding his own part of his heart, his kid….dying in his hands. People are watching us dying silently. And nobody, nobody, can say that 'I don't know what's going on'. Because you don't need to translate a scream. Everybody can understand a scream," Chairy says.

Chairy says while his two kids are happy to know their father will soon join them, the reality of the situation is something he doesn't want to tell them.

"They don't understand that we, we've lost the chance to find a place, a secure place, we can live, a place we can live peacefully," Chairy says.

He says he's worried beyond his family and is concerned about everyone affected.

"Those people who are banned to enter the United States, they are people looking for a secure place to live. If you ban them, it's as if you are helping the enemies, to return them back to be killed, to be captured, to be tortured."

Despite the tragedy, Chairy says he's still clinging to hope for his homeland of Syria.

"It's our own country and we have to come back, to rebuild again."

However, he says there is a particular privilege in the United States that he will miss.

"The freedom here is something very, very precious. We hope to have one percent of this in our country. You can say whatever you want, you can do whatever you want. People here are equal under the law, and over there, there is discrimination in everything. Yeah, this is something I won't forget about America, yes."

