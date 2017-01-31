Consider This: Getting the facts straight about the President's immigration reform

The last news cycle has been consumed with stories about President Donald Trump's immigration reform.

I respect the right of Americans to peaceful protest but I also know that elections have consequences, and after a week we're starting to see some of those.

First, let's get the facts straight. There is no Muslim ban.

There is a 120-day restriction on immigration from seven countries identified as high-risk for radical Islamic terrorists.

For now, immigration of Syrian refugees has been stopped while vetting procedures are strengthened.

Second, what was done is within the constitutional and statutory authority of the President.

Consider this...the American people voted across the country for change. Change in our security, change in our economy and change at the Supreme Court.

If President Trump is willing to do the hard things to make those changes, I'm willing to give him a chance.

Frankly, it's about time someone went to Washington and kept their promises.

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

