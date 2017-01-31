A new month brings another cold front

After a couple of days of 'spring temps' ranging from the low to mid 70s our temperatures will fall back to near or below normal by Thursday. The arrival of a cold front on Wednesday will bring an end to the mid 70s for daytime temps under sunny skies.

A northeast wind of 10-20 mph will allow the cold air of the plains states to sag back into the south plains today through Friday. Along with the drop in afternoon highs, night time lows will also slip back to the 20s/30s.

Some clouds will move back into the area by Thursday but the chance of rain will be limited until Saturday morning. Some light rain and showers may move across the south plains early in the day but rainfall amounts will likely be light.

It does appear that the weekend will bring mild temps with afternoon highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees by Sunday.

