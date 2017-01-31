More than a thousand show up to Lubbock's peaceful 'No Ban, No Wall' protest

At 2:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5 LPD issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Manuel Villarreal. According to LPD, officers were actively searching for Mr. Villarreal overnight.
At 2:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5 LPD issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Manuel Villarreal. According to LPD, officers were actively searching for Mr. Villarreal overnight.
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.