More than a thousand show up to Lubbock's peaceful 'No Ban, No Wall' protest

Over a thousand protesters gathered at Tim Cole Memorial Park Tuesday night with loud voices, but a peaceful protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The executive order signed Friday includes a 90-day travel ban to the U.S. for most people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. It also includes an indefinite ban on Syrians.

The event began at 6 p.m. when the protesters picked up signs and even wrote their beliefs on poster boards.

"I believe we need to make America America again," said Clyde James.

James hoped their voices would provoke change.

"We've become a country of fearful people who are supporting a president and an administration that asks us to fear and hate, to exclude and to disrupt," he said.

However, not everyone who attended the protest disagreed with Trump's travel ban. A group of Texas Tech students who are Trump supporters made their way into the crowd shortly after the chanting began.

"I think the safety and the well-being of the American people comes before anything else," Stephen Horstmann said.

Their presence led to discussions with the "No Ban, No Wall" protesters. The organizer of this event, Cagri Bakirci, a Texas Tech student from Turkey, welcomed those conversations.

"I'd like to thank them as the organizer for speaking their minds without interfering with the protest," Bakirci said. "We came together to say no. If you come for one of us, you come for all of us."

Minutes after Bakirci's closing speech around 8 p.m., police had to shut down the event because some of the protesters were in the roadways…which they said no longer made it a lawful assembly.

Police did arrest one woman for obstructing a roadway after she continued to enter onto the street.

Even so, most everyone agreed that tonight they were able to express what unifies them in the United States: freedom of speech.

"Show me what democracy looks like…this is what democracy looks like," Bakirci said.

