Hoop Madness Scores: 1/31

We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights from across the South Plains.
GIRLS
New Deal 25
Abernathy 58
Snyder 30
Abilene Wylie 82
Southcrest 30
All Saints 63
Haskell 52
Anson 23
Plainview 54
Caprock 32
Plainview Christian 61
Christ The King 24
Grady 37
Dawson 49
Brownfield 52
Estacado 59 F/OT
Sudan 30
Farwell 61
Crosbyton 42
Floydada 64
Odessa Permian 31
Frenship 65
Muleshoe 59
Friona 39
Lubbock Titans 52
Garden City 27
Westbrook 44
Hermleigh 81
Borden County 48
Highland 30
Roosevelt 40
Idalou 51
Holy Cross 32
Kingdom Prep 55
Sands 30
Klondike 50
Nazareth 83
Kress 3
Levelland 56
Lamesa 32
Hale Center 45
Lockney 54
Amherst 26
Lorenzo 75
Coronado 37
Lubbock Cooper 57
Abilene Cooper 39
Lubbock High 71
Trinity Christian 78
Midland Trinity 24
Lake View 61
Monterey 83
Loop 37
O'Donnell 78
Bovina 44
Olton 67
Paducah 58
Patton Springs 41
Seagraves 47
Plains 48
Post 60
Ralls 21
Wilson 19
Ropes 71
Lubbock Christian 28
San Jacinto 29
Denver City 46
Seminole 36
Littlefield 37
Shallowater 30
Lazbuddie 35
Silverton 62
Dimmitt 29
Slaton 38
Morton 70
Smyer 57
Motley County 32
Spur 73
Big Spring 35
Sweetwater 41
Sundown 68
Tahoka 43
Guthrie 24
Valley 66
New Home 45
Wellman-Union 34
Anton 42
Whiteface 36
BOYS
New Deal 67
Abernathy 48
Snyder 32
Abilene Wylie 81
Southcrest 22
All Saints 71
Plainview 38
Caprock 52
Plainview Christian 73
Christ The King 24
Whitharral 32
Cotton Center 16
Grady 55
Dawson 47
Brownfield 45
Estacado 62
Sudan 38
Farwell 71
Crosbyton 38
Floydada 56
Odessa Permian 46
Frenship 37
Muleshoe 62
Friona 27
Westbrook 40
Hermleigh 50
Borden County 60
Highland 21
Roosevelt 39
Idalou 73
Holy Cross 39
Kingdom Prep 29
Sands 58
Klondike 41
Nazareth 72
Kress 35
Levelland 64
Lamesa 45
Hale Center 54
Lockney 63
Ira 61
Loraine 36
Amherst 51
Lorenzo 48
Coronado 66
Lubbock Cooper 36
Abilene Cooper 49
Lubbock High 40
Trinity Christian 75
Midland Trinity 26
Lake View 67
Monterey 58
Loop 75
O'Donnell 53
Bovina 55
Olton 63
Seagraves 45
Plains 52
Post 62
Ralls 34
Wilson 48
Ropes 70
Lubbock Christian 62
San Jacinto 51
Denver City 42
Seminole 61
Littlefield 47
Shallowater 45
Lazbuddie 34
Silverton 63
Dimmitt 38
Slaton 62
Morton 33
Smyer 36
Meadow 63
Southland 32
Big Spring 49
Sweetwater 46
Sundown 60
Tahoka 57
New Home 60
Wellman-Union 59
Anton 63
Whiteface 69
