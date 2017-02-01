Hoop Madness Scores: 1/31 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/31

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights from across the South Plains.

GIRLS

New Deal 25
Abernathy 58

Snyder 30
Abilene Wylie 82

Southcrest 30
All Saints 63

Haskell 52
Anson 23

Plainview 54
Caprock 32

Plainview Christian 61
Christ The King 24

Grady 37
Dawson 49

Brownfield 52
Estacado 59 F/OT

Sudan 30
Farwell 61

Crosbyton 42
Floydada 64

Odessa Permian 31
Frenship 65

Muleshoe 59
Friona 39

Lubbock Titans 52
Garden City 27

Westbrook 44
Hermleigh 81

Borden County 48
Highland 30

Roosevelt 40
Idalou 51

Holy Cross 32
Kingdom Prep 55

Sands 30
Klondike 50

Nazareth 83
Kress 3

Levelland 56
Lamesa 32

Hale Center 45
Lockney 54

Amherst 26
Lorenzo 75

Coronado 37
Lubbock Cooper 57

Abilene Cooper 39
Lubbock High 71

Trinity Christian 78
Midland Trinity 24

Lake View 61
Monterey 83

Loop 37
O'Donnell 78

Bovina 44
Olton 67

Paducah 58
Patton Springs 41

Seagraves 47
Plains 48

Post 60
Ralls 21

Wilson 19
Ropes 71

Lubbock Christian 28
San Jacinto 29

Denver City 46
Seminole 36

Littlefield 37
Shallowater 30

Lazbuddie 35
Silverton 62

Dimmitt 29
Slaton 38

Morton 70
Smyer 57

Motley County 32
Spur 73

Big Spring 35
Sweetwater 41

Sundown 68
Tahoka 43

Guthrie 24
Valley 66

New Home 45
Wellman-Union 34

Anton 42
Whiteface 36

BOYS

New Deal 67
Abernathy 48

Snyder 32
Abilene Wylie 81

Southcrest 22
All Saints 71

Plainview 38
Caprock 52

Plainview Christian 73
Christ The King 24

Whitharral 32
Cotton Center 16

Grady 55
Dawson 47

Brownfield 45
Estacado 62

Sudan 38
Farwell 71

Crosbyton 38
Floydada 56

Odessa Permian 46
Frenship 37

Muleshoe 62
Friona 27

Westbrook 40
Hermleigh 50

Borden County 60
Highland 21

Roosevelt 39
Idalou 73

Holy Cross 39
Kingdom Prep 29

Sands 58
Klondike 41

Nazareth 72
Kress 35

Levelland 64
Lamesa 45

Hale Center 54
Lockney 63

Ira 61
Loraine 36

Amherst 51
Lorenzo 48

Coronado 66
Lubbock Cooper 36

Abilene Cooper 49
Lubbock High 40

Trinity Christian 75
Midland Trinity 26

Lake View 67
Monterey 58

Loop 75
O'Donnell 53

Bovina 55
Olton 63

Seagraves 45
Plains 52

Post 62
Ralls 34

Wilson 48
Ropes 70

Lubbock Christian 62
San Jacinto 51

Denver City 42
Seminole 61

Littlefield 47
Shallowater 45

Lazbuddie 34
Silverton 63

Dimmitt 38
Slaton 62

Morton 33
Smyer 36

Meadow 63
Southland 32

Big Spring 49
Sweetwater 46

Sundown 60
Tahoka 57

New Home 60
Wellman-Union 59

Anton 63
Whiteface 69

