Levelland firefighters battle blaze for three hours Tuesday night

Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.
