Levelland firefighters battle blaze for three hours Tuesday night

It took firefighters about three hours to put out a house fire that started just after 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Redwood in Levelland on Tuesday night.

A witness was driving by and noticed flames coming from the garage of the home and called 911.

Firefighters were on the scene until 11 p.m. The Fire Marshall's office is investigating the fire. The cause is unknown at this time.

Officials say everyone was able to get out of the home and no injuries were reported.

