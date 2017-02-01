Victor Molinar, Jr. sentenced to 2 years in jail for sexually as - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Victor Molinar, Jr. sentenced to 2 years in jail for sexually assaulting 14-year-old

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Victor Molinar, Jr. (Source: KCBD Video) Victor Molinar, Jr. (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man has been sentenced to two years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

A jury found Victor Molinar, Jr. guilty of the crime that happened in 2014.

It took the jury less than an hour to reach their verdict on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly