Victor Molinar, Jr. sentenced to 2 years in jail for sexually assaulting 14-year-old

A Lubbock man has been sentenced to two years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

A jury found Victor Molinar, Jr. guilty of the crime that happened in 2014.

It took the jury less than an hour to reach their verdict on Wednesday.

