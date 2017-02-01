Victor Molinar, Jr. sentenced to 2 years in jail for sexually as - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Victor Molinar, Jr. sentenced to 2 years in jail for sexually assaulting 14-year-old

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Victor Molinar, Jr. (Source: KCBD Video) Victor Molinar, Jr. (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man has been sentenced to two years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

A jury found Victor Molinar, Jr. guilty of the crime that happened in 2014.

It took the jury less than an hour to reach their verdict on Wednesday.

