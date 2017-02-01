DPS intercepts more than $88 million in drugs, money along I-40 in Texas Panhandle

In 2016, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers seized more than $88 million in drugs and currency during 122 traffic stops and investigations along the I-40 corridor in the Texas Panhandle.

"Drugs remain a public safety concern for Texas and the entire nation, and we are proud of the efforts of our Troopers and Special Agents in 2016, when DPS seized more than two tons of drugs in the Panhandle alone," said DPS Region 5 Commander Gary Albus.

The seizures included approximately 3,480 pounds of marijuana and its derivatives; 492 pounds of methamphetamine; 157 pounds of cocaine; 108 pounds of heroin; 51 pounds of hashish; and more than $722,000 in cash. During a single traffic stop in Carson County on July 24, Troopers netted 158 pounds of methamphetamine valued at more than $13.7 million.

Additionally, during follow-up investigations in 2016, DPS Region 5 Special Agents in conjunction with federal law enforcement agencies, arrested eight suspects and seized $141,000 in cash, two vehicles and five firearms while pursuing members of drug trafficking organizations and criminal enterprises throughout the nation.

