Lubbock law enforcement taking applications for Citizen's Academy

Applications are open right now for the Lubbock Citizen's academy. Law enforcement with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, the Lubbock Police Department and the Department of Public Safety have created a 12 week course to give people a hands-on learning experience to delve into each of the departments.

Lt. Bryan Witt with DPS taught in last years course, he says, "We actually had a brain surgeon go through last time, we had several business owners, we had people who are just retired and watch the news every day and see what the police are doing. They want to know more about each agency."

The class is every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dinner is provided for each participant.

People who want to explore what our law enforcement does can sign up at lubbockcitizensacademy.com. You must be 18 or older and pass a background check. The deadline to register is Saturday, February 4. Only 30 applicants will be accepted for the academy beginning on April 4.

Witt says he knows the course will be a success and members ask so many questions, proving how curious all of us are.

According to Lt. Witt, some highlights include experiences with the k-9 division, flying in the DPS helicopter around Lubbock county, and seeing what happens inside of the crime lab. In order to graduate from the program people are required to do a ride-along with their choice of agency and attend at least 10 of the 12 classes.

