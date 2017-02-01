'1 Million Cups' helps aspiring entrepreneurs in Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

'1 Million Cups' helps aspiring entrepreneurs in Lubbock

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Aspiring entrepreneurs in Lubbock are learning how to successfully start and expand their businesses.

1 million cups is a nationwide entrepreneurial network that allows start up companies, educators, and investors to discuss ideas. The speaker, Paul Singh is the investor and founder of Results Junkies. He has invested in more than 500 start up companies worldwide, and travels to 1 Million Cups events around the country.

He says Lubbock is a growing market and encourages all aspiring entrepreneurs to stop talking about they're ideas, and just do it. 

"This place feels like it's got the building blocks of an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and I don't think it's going to take like a year or two for it to explode, I think all it's going to take is for one of those people to start a company and it's going to go really quick," said Singh. 

The next 1 million cups meeting is at the Innovation Hub on March 1st. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

