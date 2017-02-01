Suspect accused of using credit card stolen during vehicle burglary

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card taken in a vehicle burglary.

They say the suspect tried to use the stolen card at 7-Eleven at 2423 Marsha Sharp between 11:29 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 10.

The suspect is described as a white male with blond or light brown hair, wearing a baseball cap and a grey North Face jacket.

He was last seen leaving in a silver Chevy four door passenger car.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 741-1000.

