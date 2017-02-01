22 sign with Wayland Baptist football - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

22 sign with Wayland Baptist football

Twenty-two recruits have agreed to join football at Wayland Baptist University beginning in the 2017 season, the Pioneers announced today.

The group includes 21 high school seniors and one college transfer.

The largest position group represented is the offensive line with nine signees, followed by the defensive line with seven. Also signing were two wide receivers, two running backs, a defensive back and a kicker.

Three players hail from Houston's Lamar High School, and two others are twins: offensive linemen Montrell and Vontrell Burnham of Woodland, La.. Both are 6-foot, 280 pounds.

"This represents a small piece of what we will bring on, but we're thrilled to have such a positive start in the recruiting process," Wayland head coach Butch Henderson said.

