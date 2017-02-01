Complete list of athletes signing from area schools - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Complete list of athletes signing from area schools

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Four Plainsmen sign letters of intent on Wednesday (Source: KCBD Photo) Four Plainsmen sign letters of intent on Wednesday (Source: KCBD Photo)

Here's the list of local athletes who signed letters of intent on National Signing Day

Frenship:
Jacob Piel (football) - Angelo State
Margaret Gaydon (basketball & track) Wayland Baptist Allison Scott (soccer) - LCU Alicia Rodriguez (soccer) - U. of the Southwest

Coronado:
Christian Hayes & Lesean Anderson to Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Fla. Mason Montoya with Midwestern State U.

Monterey:
Jaron Jones & Oryan Simpson with Eastern New Mexico Trent Ward with Texas- Permian Basin Kalen Nosef-Waits. West Texas

Plainview:
Wrangler Haresnape with West Texas A&M
Trevor Townsend with Wayland Baptist

Lubbock Cooper:
Nick Sanders with Midwestern State University Troy Te'o signed with Eastern New Mexico

Estacado:
Tyrese Nathan with Angelo State Ri’Taje Smith with Cisco College D’Anta Thomas with U of Texas of Permian Basin.

Levelland:
Nick Gerber Tyler JC
Cooper Critchfield with Sioux Falls SD
Jeffrey Elliott with Hardin-Simmons Braden Price with Okla Panhandle

Seminole:
Morgan Davidson to Saint John's Minnesota Brett Hicks to Angelo State Jarryd Karr to Oklahoma Panhandle State U.

Abernathy:
Xavier Rivera with West Texas A&M

New Deal:
Jaxson Durham with Howard Payne University

Olton:
TJ McCall with Colorado Mesa University.

Trinity Christian:
Cameron O’Donnell with Wayland Baptist

