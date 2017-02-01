Lubbock Christian University Homecoming Weekend Schedule of Events

Lubbock Christian University Homecoming Weekend Schedule of Even - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (Jan. 10, 2016)— Lubbock Christian University continues celebration of their 60th year with homecoming weekend and celebration dinner, Feb. 2-5.

Where most universities situate their homecoming festivities around football in the fall, LCU celebrates in the spring by centering their weekend on Chap and Lady Chap Basketball and Master Follies.

There will be several events for students, alumni, and the community to participate in during homecoming weekend that will commemorate the first 60 years of Lubbock Christian University.

The homecoming week events include:

Thursday, February 2
Lady Chap Basketball team plays Texas A&M International University: 6 p.m., RIP Griffin Center

Chap Basketball team plays Texas A&M International University: 8 p.m., RIP Griffin Center

Friday, February 3
Alumni Awards Banquet: 11:45 a.m., Baker Conference Center

LCU Art Exhibition Reception: 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Diana Ling Center for Academic Achievement Galleries

Master Follies- “Dream On”: 7:30 p.m., McDonald Moody Auditorium

Saturday, February 4

Exhibition of Alumni Works of Art: 10 a.m. -5 p.m., Diana Ling Center for Academic Achievement

Lady Chap Basketball team plays St. Mary’s Rattlers: 1 p.m., RIP Griffin Center

Chaps Basketball team plays St. Mary’s Rattlers: 3 p.m., RIP Griffin Center

60th Anniversary Book Release & Book Signing: 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m., LCU Chapstore

Master Follies - "Dream On": 3 p.m., McDonald Moody Auditorium

60th Anniversary Celebration Dinner: 5:30 p.m., Rhodes-Perrin Recreation Center

Master Follies - "Dream On": 8 p.m., McDonald Moody Auditorium

