Texas Tech Completes 2017 Class on National Signing Day

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the completion of his 2017 recruiting class Wednesday as eight future Red Raiders inked National Letters of Intent as part of National Signing Day.

"I like how this class came together and how we addressed some needs," Kingsbury said. "As coaches, you always feel like you did well on Signing Day. This was a unique class because we signed so many kids at mid-year but I like this group and can't wait to get them all to campus."

Texas Tech's eight additions on National Signing Day push its class to 19 members after 11 student-athletes from both the high school and junior college ranks enrolled at semester. Tech's eight signees Wednesday will all join the program this summer in anticipation for the 2017 season.

The Signing Day class consisted of five high school prospects in defensive backs Quincy Addison (Angleton, Texas), John Davis (Euless, Texas) and Adrian Frye (Houston, Texas) as well as linebacker Riko Jeffers (Garland, Texas and offensive lineman Casey Verhulst (Plano, Texas).

The Red Raiders also welcomed back junior-college linebacker Dakota Allen as part of the class. Allen, who played his 2016 sophomore season at East Mississippi Community College, was joined by two fellow junior college signees in running back Desmond Nisby (San Francisco, Calif./Diablo Valley C.C.) and punter Dominic Panazzolo (Adelaide, Australia/Snow College).

The Red Raiders will open spring practices in early March. A full spring schedule will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY BIOS

QUINCY ADDISON DB | 6-1 | 185 | Angleton, Texas (Angleton H.S.)

Signed National Letter of Intent … three-star prospect according to Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 58 safety nationally by Rivals … listed as the No. 63 safety in the country by ESPN … ranked as the No. 15 safety in the state of Texas by Scout … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Fresno State, LouisianaLafayette and Texas State and interest from Baylor, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Nebraska, SMU, TCU and Texas A&M.

ANGLETON HIGH SCHOOL Helped lead Angleton to a 9-3 season as a senior and an appearance in the Class 5A Division II playoffs … was a first team All-District 27-5A selection as a senior … member of the All-District 24-5A first team his junior season … Angleton was 8-6 overall in 2015 after advancing to the Class 5A Division II state quarterfinals … squad ended its season on a one-point loss to Ridge Point … among the first recruits in the 2017 class to commit to the Red Raiders.

DAKOTA ALLEN LB | 6-1 | 235 | Humble, Texas (East Mississippi C.C.)

Signed National Letter of Intent … three-star prospect according to Rivals, Scout and 247Sports … listed as the No. 33 junior college recruit in the country according to Scout … ranked 45th by 247Sports and 50th by Rivals on each of their respective listings of the top 100 junior college prospects … returns to Texas Tech where he played he played as a freshman in 2015 … ended the 2015 campaign as Texas Tech’s second-leading tackler as he had 87 on the year (45 solo) … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Marshall, Bowling Green and Troy.

EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE spent his 2016 sophomore season as a standout linebacker for East Mississippi Community College … helped lead the Lions to an 11-1 record, including a perfect 6-0 mark in MACJC play … Lions ended the season ranked second in the NJCAA after winning the MACJC title … East Mississippi C.C. is the feature school on the Netflix documentary series “Last Chance U” … earned All-Region 23 and MACJC AllTexasTech.com @TechAthletics

State/North first team honors … ranked eighth in the NJCAA with a team-leading 117 tackles on the season (64 solo) … ended the year tied for 21st nationally with 9.8 tackles per game … registered two sacks and three tackles for a loss on the year … also recorded an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and five pass breakups … was a two-time MACJC Defensive Player of the Week honoree.

JOHN DAVIS DB | 6-1 | 180 | Euless, Texas (Trinity H.S.)

Signed National Letter of Intent … three-star prospect according to Rivals, Scout, ESPN and 247Sports … listed as the No. 67 cornerback nationally by ESPN … ranked as the No. 88 cornerback in 2017 class by Scout … was the 11th-best corner in the state of Texas according to Scout … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Colorado State, Houston, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nevada, Tulane, Utah, Utah State.

TRINITY HIGH SCHOOL Earned first team All-District 5-6A honors as a senior after helping lead Euless Trinity High School to a 74 record … successful season led to an appearance in the Class 6A Division I playoffs … part of a Trinity team that finished 10-1 overall in 2015 and once again qualified for the Class 6A Division I playoffs … earned second team All-District 7-6A honors as a junior … registered 35 tackles as a junior while also breaking up 10 passes and picking off another.

ADRIAN FRYE DB | 6-1 | 175 | Houston, Texas (Eisenhower H.S.)

Signed National Letter of Intent … three-star prospect according to Rivals, Scout, ESPN and 247Sports … listed as the No. 44 cornerback in the country and the No. 73 player in the state of Texas by Rivals … ranked at No. 118 among cornerbacks according to ESPN … one of ESPN’s top 200 players in the state of Texas … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Colgate, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State and Texas Southern with interest from several other power-five programs.

EISENHOWER HIGH SCHOOL Helped lead Eisenhower High School to an 8-4 campaign and second round appearance in the Class 6A playoffs as a junior … competed against several of the top wide receivers in the state each week at Eisenhower … member of the school’s track and field program as well, advancing to the regional round a year ago in the 300-meter hurdles and 4x400 meter relay … committed to Texas Tech soon after receiving a scholarship offer.

RIKO JEFFERS LB | 6-2 | 235 | Garland, Texas (Sachse H.S.)

Signed National Letter of Intent … three-star prospects according to Rivals, Scout, ESPN and 247Sports … ranked as the 67th best player in the state of Texas by Rivals … ranked No. 24 on the Rivals listing of top inside linebackers in the country … listed as the No. 3 inside linebacker in Texas by both Rivals and Scout … was Scout's No. 26 inside linebacker in the country … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette, New Mexico, North Texas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Washington State.

Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette, New Mexico, North Texas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Washington State.

SACHSE HIGH SCHOOL Unanimous selection as the District 10-6A Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at Sachse High School … was a unanimous first team All-District honoree at linebacker as well … ended senior campaign with an impressive 141 tackles, including 20 for a loss as well as five sacks … also forced one fumble, recovered another and registered 14 quarterback hurries … totaled six pass breakups in coverage for a Sachse team that finished 11-1 overall and won the District 10-6A title ... Sachse eventually advanced to second round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs … was a second team All-District 11-6A selection as a junior … held offers from over 15 schools across the country.

DESMOND NISBY RB | 6-1 | 235 | San Francisco, Calif. (Diablo Valley C.C.)

Signed National Letter of Intent … three-star prospect according to Scout and 247Sports … the No. 5 JUCO running back prospect in the nation according to 24/7 Sports … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, UAB.

PRIOR TO TEXAS TECH Rushed for 1,250 yards and 12 touchdowns on 285 carries between his freshman season at Santa Rosa Junior College and his sophomore year at Diablo Valley Community College … was also a threat out of the backfield those two seasons, hauling in 19 receptions for 208 yards and two scores … averaged four yards a carry his sophomore year at Diablo Valley … ended the year with 642 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground … redshirted the 2015 season after transferring to Diablo Valley … led Santa Rosa with 608 rushing yards as a freshman, averaging 4.9 yards per carry … found the endzone five times on the ground on his 123 carries.

DOMINIC PANAZZOLO P | 6-5 | 205 | Adelaide, Australia (Snow College)

Signed National Letter of Intent … two star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 2 junior college prospect in the country by 247Sports … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Louisiana Tech.

SNOW COLLEGE Part of a Snow College program that finished 8-2 in 2016 and then 10-1 in 2015 … ranked third in the NJCAA as a sophomore with a 41.7 yards per punt average … downed 13 of his 41 punts on the season inside the 20 … had three others fair caught … longest punt came at 63 yards … boomed three punts over 50 yards on the year … earned All-WSFL second team honors as a punter … recorded a 34.9 yards per punt average as a freshman in 2015 … ranked 24th in the NJCAA that season in yards per punt … boomed a 72-yard attempt during the season that ranked as the third-longest in the country.

CASEY VERHULST OL | 6-6 | 315 | Plano, Texas (Plano East H.S.)

Signed National Letter of Intent … three-star prospect according to Rivals, Scout, ESPN and 247Sports … ranked as the 11th-best offensive tackle in the state of Texas by Scout … ranked No. 117 on ESPN’s list of offensive tackles in the 2017 class … member of the Dallas Morning News’ top-100 recruits for the North Texas area … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, North Texas, Purdue, Rice, San Diego State, Southern Miss and Utah State among others.

PLANO EAST HIGH SCHOOL Helped lead Plano East High School to a 6-5 season as a senior and an appearance in the Class 6A Division I playoffs … played left tackle for a Panthers offense that recorded 4,800 yards of total offense … earned All-District 6-6A honors as a junior … helped lead Plano East to the playoffs during junior season as well … Panthers ended that season with a 7-4 record … part of a Panthers offense that totaled over 4,100 yards of total offense in 2015.