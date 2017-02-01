Hockley County Sheriff's Office searching for agg. assault suspect

Provided by Hockley County Sheriff's Office

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Randy Juarez related to an active felony warrant.

Juarez is wanted for a warrant for Aggravated Assault from an offense reported in 2015, and has a last known address in Anton in northeast Hockley County.

Anyone with information as to his location is encouraged to contact the Hockley County Sheriff's Office at 806-894-3126. Callers may remain anonymous.