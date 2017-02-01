Lamesa High School honors all college bound seniors on National Signing Day

While National Signing Day is for future college athletes to sign their letters of intent, Lamesa High School hosted a special event honoring all of the seniors who have been accepted into college.

"It just makes me feel like we're doing something right here, we're doing something right. Kids are motivated to want to go to college," Lamesa High School College Liaison Moses Pena said.

Pena works closely with every student at the school, especially the seniors.

"We start with admissions back in September, to financial aid scholarships, you name it. We go through everything," Pena said.

To help boost the enthusiasm, three years ago he started a unique event for the high school - an academic national signing day, for all of the college bound students.

"We thought this would be a great idea to honor and celebrate our seniors who are actually academically signing their letters of commitment to attend college," Pena said.

And the seniors agree, it has been a great idea, an event that makes their hard work feel worthwhile.

"I think it's a big deal. There's so many athletes out there that enjoy signing day. But just for students that go into academics, I think it's a big deal for them. It makes them feel important," senior River Stevens said.

"Sometimes the academics get kind of pushed over for the athletics and I think this is very important," senior Reagan Martinez said.

With proud parents in the stands, each senior had the chance to say which college they'll attend and what they plan to major in.

And as the underclassmen watch, it tends to spark some motivation in them.

"The kids will say 'Hey I'm going to be signing next year Moses, I want you to know that I'm going to be over there next year. I'm going to sign with this college, I'm going to sign with that college.' So I know that they're thinking about it. I know it's on their mind," Pena said.

Moses says 92 percent of the seniors at Lamesa High School signed a letter of intent today.

So now that the college application process is complete, the students can look forward to the next adventure.

"It's making me realize that everything is actually happening and it's gone a lot faster than I planned. I can remember freshman year, everything about freshman year. And I'm just excited to start this new chapter," Martinez said.

"I'm kind of ready just to see what the world has prepared for me, to see what my plan is and what I can do with myself," Stevens said.

