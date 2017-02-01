Lamesa High School honors all college bound seniors on National - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lamesa High School honors all college bound seniors on National Signing Day

By Presley Fowler, Reporter
Connect
Lamesa college signing day (source: KCBD video) Lamesa college signing day (source: KCBD video)
Lamesa college signing day (source: KCBD video) Lamesa college signing day (source: KCBD video)
LAMESA, TX (KCBD) -

While National Signing Day is for future college athletes to sign their letters of intent, Lamesa High School hosted a special event honoring all of the seniors who have been accepted into college.

"It just makes me feel like we're doing something right here, we're doing something right. Kids are motivated to want to go to college," Lamesa High School College Liaison Moses Pena said.

Pena works closely with every student at the school, especially the seniors.

"We start with admissions back in September, to financial aid scholarships, you name it. We go through everything," Pena said.

To help boost the enthusiasm, three years ago he started a unique event for the high school - an academic national signing day, for all of the college bound students.

"We thought this would be a great idea to honor and celebrate our seniors who are actually academically signing their letters of commitment to attend college," Pena said.

And the seniors agree, it has been a great idea, an event that makes their hard work feel worthwhile.

"I think it's a big deal. There's so many athletes out there that enjoy signing day. But just for students that go into academics, I think it's a big deal for them. It makes them feel important," senior River Stevens said.

"Sometimes the academics get kind of pushed over for the athletics and I think this is very important," senior Reagan Martinez said.

With proud parents in the stands, each senior had the chance to say which college they'll attend and what they plan to major in.

And as the underclassmen watch, it tends to spark some motivation in them.

"The kids will say 'Hey I'm going to be signing next year Moses, I want you to know that I'm going to be over there next year. I'm going to sign with this college, I'm going to sign with that college.' So I know that they're thinking about it. I know it's on their mind," Pena said.

Moses says 92 percent of the seniors at Lamesa High School signed a letter of intent today.

So now that the college application process is complete, the students can look forward to the next adventure.

"It's making me realize that everything is actually happening and it's gone a lot faster than I planned. I can remember freshman year, everything about freshman year. And I'm just excited to start this new chapter," Martinez said.

"I'm kind of ready just to see what the world has prepared for me, to see what my plan is and what I can do with myself," Stevens said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:25 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). A few hundred supporters stand holding lit candles as they listen to comments from speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). A few hundred supporters stand holding lit candles as they listen to comments from speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.

    Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.

  • NTSB: 2 dead, no distress call in UPS cargo crash

    NTSB: 2 dead, no distress call in UPS cargo crash

    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:18 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:18 GMT

    An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

    An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

  • GOP health victory may be fleeting as wary Senate awaits

    GOP health victory may be fleeting as wary Senate awaits

    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:13 GMT

    Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

    Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

    •   
Powered by Frankly