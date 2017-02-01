Seagraves burglary suspect now in custody

Seagraves police have arrested a fugitive charged with burglary of a habitation and three counts of evading arrest.

They found 26-year-old Jeremy Machuca hiding in a vacant trailer located in the 1100 block of 7th Street.

Seagraves Police Chief McAuley, along with Seagraves Patrol Officers Matthew Zalewski and Matthew Perez found Machuca hiding in a closet in the trailer.

Some of the items stolen were recovered and possible charges are pending on those who were in possession of the stolen property, and those who assisted in his ability to elude capture.

Seagraves PD says more charges are pending on Jeremy Machuca.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.