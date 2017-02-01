Seagraves burglary suspect now in custody

Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.
Some areas of the South Plains will be having elections for school board and general election positions.
