Seagraves burglary suspect now in custody - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Seagraves burglary suspect now in custody

Jeremy Machuca, 26 (Source: Seagraves PD) Jeremy Machuca, 26 (Source: Seagraves PD)
SEAGRAVES, TX (KCBD) -

Seagraves police have arrested a fugitive charged with burglary of a habitation and three counts of evading arrest.

They found 26-year-old Jeremy Machuca hiding in a vacant trailer located in the 1100 block of 7th Street.

Seagraves Police Chief McAuley, along with Seagraves Patrol Officers Matthew Zalewski and Matthew Perez found Machuca hiding in a closet in the trailer.

Some of the items stolen were recovered and possible charges are pending on those who were in possession of the stolen property, and those who assisted in his ability to elude capture.

Seagraves PD says more charges are pending on Jeremy Machuca.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:25 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). A few hundred supporters stand holding lit candles as they listen to comments from speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). A few hundred supporters stand holding lit candles as they listen to comments from speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.

    Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.

  • NTSB: 2 dead, no distress call in UPS cargo crash

    NTSB: 2 dead, no distress call in UPS cargo crash

    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:18 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:18 GMT

    An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

    An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

  • GOP health victory may be fleeting as wary Senate awaits

    GOP health victory may be fleeting as wary Senate awaits

    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:13 GMT

    Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

    Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

    •   
Powered by Frankly