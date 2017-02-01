Traffic changes on 98th Street begin Thursday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Traffic changes on 98th Street begin Thursday

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

Provided by City of Lubbock

Beginning Thursday, February 2nd, traffic on 98th Street between University Avenue and Interstate 27 will be shifted to accommodate further construction phases. The traffic signal at University Avenue and 98th Street will be adjusted for this shift.

The outer two lanes will see intermittent closures as the street lighting is completed.

Motorist are encouraged to use caution in the construction zone.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:25 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). A few hundred supporters stand holding lit candles as they listen to comments from speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). A few hundred supporters stand holding lit candles as they listen to comments from speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.

    Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.

  • NTSB: 2 dead, no distress call in UPS cargo crash

    NTSB: 2 dead, no distress call in UPS cargo crash

    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:18 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:18 GMT

    An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

    An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

  • GOP health victory may be fleeting as wary Senate awaits

    GOP health victory may be fleeting as wary Senate awaits

    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 06:11:13 GMT

    Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

    Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

    •   
Powered by Frankly