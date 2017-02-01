LPD chief explains arrest at protest

The Lubbock Police Department is explaining the circumstances that led to an arrest at Tuesday night's "No Ban, No Wall" protest.

Chief Greg Stevens says he is proud of how his officers handled the situation.

One person was taken into custody and the protest was dispersed by Lubbock police officers.

Stevens says it was for the protester's safety.

The protest was held at the Timothy Cole statue on 19th and University.

Stevens tells us a protester kept walking into the roadway and was putting herself and others in danger. When the protester refused to comply after officers asked her to stay out of the road several times, Stevens says that's when the officers made the arrest.

"At the end of the day, we had to ensure everyone's safety to include this individual's safety who continued to get out into the roadway, in the path of vehicles, blocking their paths," Stevens says. "So much so, that they had to evasively drive around her to avoid striking her and so, again, sometimes we end up having to protect people from themselves."

Chief Stevens also says officers were not in riot gear. He tells us a few officers were wearing helmets for their safety.

"We encourage people to go and exercise their first amendment rights," Stevens says. "So, if it's going to set a precedent, the precedent I hope it sets is that, you know, engage in a peaceful demonstration, a peaceful protest, but abide by the law."

He tells us they did work with protest organizers beforehand and officers were at the site to facilitate the protest.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.