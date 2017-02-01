Lady Raiders drop 5th in a row - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lady Raiders drop 5th in a row

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders lost their fifth game in a row as they lost 65-53 to Kansas State Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Ivonne CookTaylor led the way with 17 and Brittany Brewer added 14.

The Lady Raiders fall to 11-10 overall and 3-7 in the Big XII.

It was their second straight loss at home after winning their first 10 at the USA.

Tech next hosts highly-ranked Baylor, 2 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • EXTRA INNINGS: 5.5

    EXTRA INNINGS: 5.5

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:45:52 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    EXTRA INNINGS

    EXTRA INNINGS

  • West Virginia game postponed until Saturday

    West Virginia game postponed until Saturday

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:00:53 GMT
    Tech Baseball (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)Tech Baseball (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    Texas Tech baseball’s Friday contest at West Virginia has been postponed until Saturday, May 6, due to severe weather at Monongalia County Stadium.

    Texas Tech baseball’s Friday contest at West Virginia has been postponed until Saturday, May 6, due to severe weather at Monongalia County Stadium.

  • Extra Innings Scores: 5/4

    Extra Innings Scores: 5/4

    Thursday, May 4 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-05-05 01:32:39 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    We've got Thursday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.

    We've got Thursday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.

    •   
Powered by Frankly