Lady Raiders drop 5th in a row

EXTRA INNINGS
Texas Tech baseball’s Friday contest at West Virginia has been postponed until Saturday, May 6, due to severe weather at Monongalia County Stadium.
We've got Thursday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.
For the 16th-consecutive season, the Texas Tech Men's golf team has been selected for the NCAA Regional Round.
A 4-year starter for the Patriots, Brett Berger signed to play college basketball at Wayland Baptist University at All Saints on Thursday.