Lady Raiders drop 5th in a row

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders lost their fifth game in a row as they lost 65-53 to Kansas State Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Ivonne CookTaylor led the way with 17 and Brittany Brewer added 14.

The Lady Raiders fall to 11-10 overall and 3-7 in the Big XII.

It was their second straight loss at home after winning their first 10 at the USA.

Tech next hosts highly-ranked Baylor, 2 p.m. Saturday.

