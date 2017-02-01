Red Raiders losing streak continues in Austin

Eric Davis Junior hit a big three with 28 seconds left to lift Texas to a 62-58 win over the Red Raiders in Austin.

Texas Tech was looking for their first win in Austin since the 1995-96 season 20 years ago when the two teams were in the Southwest Conference.

They came close, but couldn't get it done. The Red Raiders failed to score a field goal in the last five minutes of the game.

Keenan Evans led Tech with 15, Anthony Livingston added 14 and Niem Stephenson scored 12, including a big three to give Tech the lead in the 2nd half.

Texas Tech falls to 15-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12. They host Oklahoma Saturday night.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.