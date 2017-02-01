Colder air returns Thursday

More of a wintry feel to the south plains on Thursday with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

A cold front moved into the area on Wednesday, but the cold air didn't arrive until late Wednesday night. It will be in place until Saturday morning.

Northeast winds will average 10-15 mph on Thursday and keep the chill in place with just a few clouds and some sunshine to help make it seem a little warmer.

Temps will change will change little on Friday as lows again fall to the mid 20s and highs will only warm slightly to the low 50s in Lubbock.

Clouds will increase on Friday and by Saturday morning some light rain is likely across the region until about noon. By then, southwest winds will begin to dry the air and it will become sunny in the afternoon and highs will climb to the 60s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 70s and a nice afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

