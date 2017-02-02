The right way, and wrong way to treat burn injuries

About 16 American children are hospitalized daily due to gunshot injuries, a new study says.
The antioxidant resveratrol -- found in red wine, peanuts and berries -- might improve the health of blood vessels in people with type 2 diabetes, a small study suggests.
With one vote to spare, Republicans took the first steps Thursday in their longstanding battle to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Sizable numbers of adults with risk factors for heart attack -- such as smoking, obesity or physical inactivity -- aren't inclined to do anything to improve their health, a large, new study finds.
A new study finds that people with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis who haven't done well on other treatments may find relief with Xeljanz (tofacitinib), a drug currently used to treat arthritis.
Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.
After a week of working to wrangle support for an amended repeal-and-replace bill, House Republicans say they are set for a Thursday vote on legislation aimed at overturning the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.
