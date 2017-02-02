The right way, and wrong way to treat burn injuries

Every time you check your smoke detector, that's a good time to remind everyone in the family of the best escape plan in case of fire.

That's the advice of Dr. John Griswold, a burn surgeon and Texas Tech Physician.

He says if there is a burn from fire or scalding water, don't grab butter, foam, oil or any home remedy from the kitchen.

Instead, he says the best way to help is cool water... with NO ice. He says if you place a package of frozen veggies over a burn, you’ll regret it later. “The problem with something more cold like ice water or ice, it actually will make the burn worse. It will make a second degree burn turn into a third degree burn, potentially. It certainly will make the burn feel better, but the end result is not that good. So we really want people to use cool water to ease the pain, not freeze the area.”

Burn Awareness Week begins Monday, February 5th. He says another important burn safety effort is to lower the temperature on your water heater. He says scalding injuries can be devastating, and often avoided. “The temperature of water at 120 degrees will take about 5 minutes to cause a burn, but at 140 degrees, just 5 seconds. that's why we emphasize everyone to keep their hot water heater at a 120. it protects anyone from getting a bad scald burn."

The Professional Firefighters Burn Fund has launched a great campaign to educate small children using several animated videos. Cartoon characters explain hot water burns, what to do if you’re on fire, and other burn safety tips. Just go to

http://burnfund.org/prevention-and-education/burn-awareness-week/burn-awareness-week-curriculum/grade-k1/hot-water-and-steam-scalds/

