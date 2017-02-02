Officer dies while attempting to save woman in Cumberland River

Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.
Voters in Floydada have just passed a bond proposal to renovate their 62-year-old school.
Voters in Floydada have just passed a bond proposal to renovate their 62-year-old school.
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames.
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames.
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.
All across the Hub-City, young entrepreneurs hit the streets. Some were at major intersections, while others were a bit closer to home.
All across the Hub-City, young entrepreneurs hit the streets. Some were at major intersections, while others were a bit closer to home.