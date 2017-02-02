Officer dies while attempting to save woman in Cumberland River

MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Officials say a Metro police officer died while trying to save a woman who drove into the Cumberland River on Thursday morning.

Eric Mumaw, 44, was an 18-year veteran with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, police received a 911 call from a relative of the woman. They said the she was on the boat ramp at Peeler Park on Neelys Bend Road and was having suicidal thoughts.

Metro police officers responded to the park and found the car on the edge of the water.

Two officers were trying to get the woman out of her car and talked with her for about 10 minutes.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said they believed the 40-year-old woman was about to get out of the car when it suddenly rolled down the ramp into the water around 4:35 a.m.

Aaron said the two officers made "heroic efforts" to save the woman. One of the officers slipped and was last seen about 50 or 60 yards into the water, which is is about 15 feet deep in that area. He was last seen at 4:40 a.m.

Around 9:15 a.m., MNPD tweeted that a diver with the Nashville Fire Department had recovered the officer's body.

"We need the thoughts and prayers of the city," said Aaron during a news conference on Thursday morning.

The other officer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It's not clear how serious his injuries are.

About an hour later, the woman was found on a river bank. She was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center. It is not clear what her condition is.

A sergeant who partially fell into the water was treated at the scene. He was not taken to the hospital.

