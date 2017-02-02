Tickets running out for LCU Master Follies

Tickets are running out for the Lubbock Christian University Master Follies, an annual student-led musical show. This is one of the longest-standing and most popular traditions during the university's homecoming weekend.

Master Follies first started in 1958 as an attempt to raise funds for a new piano for the music department on campus. Now, it's grown into the three separate shows it is today.

Twenty-five percent of LCU students will be on stage or in supporting roles for the event, which involves themed performances from the university's social clubs. The choreography, costumes, and story-telling come from parodies of popular songs.

The Saturday night performance is sold out, but there are still a few tickets available for the Friday evening show and the Saturday afternoon show. You can purchase tickets at LCU.edu/Tickets.

Available show times include:

Friday, February 3rd at 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 4th at 3:00 pm

The Master Follies performance will be at the McDonald Moody Auditorium at 5601 19th Street.

You can find a full list of LCU homecoming events at LCU.edu/Homecoming.

