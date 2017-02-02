Man arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault, possession after Thursday crash

A Lubbock man is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center after being arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault and possession of a dangerous drug. He was arrested after a crash that happened at University Avenue and South Loop 289 around Noon on Thursday.

Lubbock police say a driver involved in the accident at University Avenue under South Loop 289 is now in critical, but stable condition.

Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Scott Carl was stopped at the light next to a flatbed pickup truck. An SUV, driven by 61-year-old Billy Williams, was traveling eastbound on the access road when it rear-ended Carl's car. The force of the collision pushed the car across the entire intersection. Williams' SUV also side-swiped the flatbed truck before it continued across the intersection.

Carl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the flatbed truck was not injured.

Williams was arrested at the scene and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center where no bond has been set at this time.

This crash is still under investigation.

