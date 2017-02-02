Food for Thought Report: 2.2 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 2.2

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations
Aramark/LISD K-12 2010 Caesar Chavez -
Barnes & Noble #2364 6002 Slide -
Bash Riprock's (east bar) 2419 Main -
Baylen Elementary 2115 58th -
Bowie Elementary 2902 Chicago -
Brown Elementary 2315 36th -
Cavazos Middle School 210 N. University -
Club Luxor 2211 Marsha Sharp -
Coronado High School 3307 Vicksburg -
Dupre Elementary 2008 Ave. T -
Evans Middle School 4211 58th -
Goody's World Famous Popcorn 6002 Slide -
Hardwick Elementary 1420 Chicago -
Honey Elementary 3615 86th -
Jackson Elementary 201 Vernon -
Kurbside Sweets 3901 101st -
Mackenzie Middle School 5402 W. 12th -
Maedgen Elementary 4401 Nashville -
Mcwhorter Elementary 2711 1st -
Mathews 417 N. Akron -
Miller Elementary 6705 Joilet -
Monterey High School 3211 47th -
Overton Elementary 2902 Louisville -
Silver Bullet (bar) 5145 Aderdeen -
Stewart Elementary 4815 46th -
Waters Elementary 3006 78th -
Wester Elementary 4602 Chicago -
Wheelock Elementary 3008 42nd -
Whiteside Elementary 7508 Albany -
World of Beer (bar) 2910 N. Loop 289 -
Wright Elementary 1302 Adrian -
One Violation
Chili's Grill & Bar (bar) 607 University 37
Lubbock Faith Center 2809 Clovis Road 34
Parson's Elementary 2811 58th 42
Wolfforth Elementary 3202 Erskine 39
Café J (front bar) 2605 19th 32
Jim Dandy Drive-In 2601 Clovis Road 32
Roy Roberts Elementary 7901 Ave. P 32
Two or More Violations
Bash Riprock's (kitchen) 2419 Main 32,37
Café J (back bar #2) 2605 19th 32,37
Five Guys Burgers & Fries 6076 Marsha Sharp 32,45
Frenship Willow Bend Elementary 8816 13th 10,32
Texas Tech Early Head Start 3315 E. Broadway 38,47
Outback Steakhouse (bar) 4015 S. Loop 289 18,31
Williams Elementary 4812 58th 31,32
Cradles to Crayons 1115 53rd 18,42,45
Lubbock Cooper Laura Bush 3425 118th 16,37,39
Rush Elementary 4702 15th 25,31,45
World of Beer (restaurant) 2910 N. Loop 289 31,36,39
Bash Riprock's (main bar) 2419 Main 22,32,35,42
Burger King #16653 1801 Marsha Sharp 22,31,32,39
Holly Hop Ice Cream 3404 34th 18,22,32,37
Samburger's 4447 34th 28,32,42,47
Studio 19 2138 19th 19,28,35,37
Urban Bricks Pizza 7610 Milwaukee 2,28,32,35
Furr's Family Dining 6001 Slide 31,34,36,39,43
Grand Court 4601 71st 18,28,32,35,42
Red Lobster #0169 (bar) 5034 50th 10,28,31,39,42
Silver Bullet (restaurant) 5145 Aberdeen 9,10,28,32,45
Stripes #2400 (convenience) 3220 Milwaukee 10,18,35,37,45
Auntie Anne's Pretzels 6002 Slide 18,21,22,28,39,42
Lubbock Cooper North Elementary 3202 108th 19,32,34,37,42,45
Outback Steakhouse (restaurant) 4015 S. Loop 289 29,32,33,34,35,45
Red Lobster #0169 5034 50th 9,10,18,32,35,45
Red Raider Donut 1018 Slide 22,32,37,41,45,47
Taco Bell #2427 402 Ave. Q 9,22,32,37,39,42
CiCi's Pizza #51 5102 60th 31,32,34,35,37,43,45
East Moon Asian Bistro 5028 50th 9,24,25,28,35,42,47
Lubbock's Breakfast House 7006 University 18,28,32,39,42,45,47
Popeye's Chicken 7714 Milwaukee 10,18,28,32,33,38,42
Chili's Grill & Bar (restaurant) 607 University 1,18,28,31,32,35,39,43
E-Z Mart #248 5444 50th 9,18,22,34,39,42,45,47
Schlotzsky's 8101 Indiana 2,19,28,32,36,39,42,45
Stripes #2400 (restaurant) 3220 Milwaukee 9,18,28,32,35,39,42,43
Subway #19 2515 82nd 10,18,32,37,39,40,42,45
Café J (kitchen) 2605 19th 22,25,28,32,39,40,42,43,45
Papa John's #1175 5905 82nd

6,18,21,31,32,34,36,37,42,46
Dickey's BBQ Pit 5217 98th

18,22,28,29,31,32,

34,35,39,42,45
I Love Pho 405 Slide

9,10,14,18,22,28,

32,35,37,40,45
Crave Carnival Cuisine 6002 Slide

9,10,14,18,21,28,

29,31,32,35,45,46
Dickey's BBQ 5412 Slide

9,18,22,28,32,34,

35,36,39,42,45,47

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

