Food for Thought Report: 2.2

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|Aramark/LISD K-12
|2010 Caesar Chavez
|-
|Barnes & Noble #2364
|6002 Slide
|-
|Bash Riprock's (east bar)
|2419 Main
|-
|Baylen Elementary
|2115 58th
|-
|Bowie Elementary
|2902 Chicago
|-
|Brown Elementary
|2315 36th
|-
|Cavazos Middle School
|210 N. University
|-
|Club Luxor
|2211 Marsha Sharp
|-
|Coronado High School
|3307 Vicksburg
|-
|Dupre Elementary
|2008 Ave. T
|-
|Evans Middle School
|4211 58th
|-
|Goody's World Famous Popcorn
|6002 Slide
|-
|Hardwick Elementary
|1420 Chicago
|-
|Honey Elementary
|3615 86th
|-
|Jackson Elementary
|201 Vernon
|-
|Kurbside Sweets
|3901 101st
|-
|Mackenzie Middle School
|5402 W. 12th
|-
|Maedgen Elementary
|4401 Nashville
|-
|Mcwhorter Elementary
|2711 1st
|-
|Mathews
|417 N. Akron
|-
|Miller Elementary
|6705 Joilet
|-
|Monterey High School
|3211 47th
|-
|Overton Elementary
|2902 Louisville
|-
|Silver Bullet (bar)
|5145 Aderdeen
|-
|Stewart Elementary
|4815 46th
|-
|Waters Elementary
|3006 78th
|-
|Wester Elementary
|4602 Chicago
|-
|Wheelock Elementary
|3008 42nd
|-
|Whiteside Elementary
|7508 Albany
|-
|World of Beer (bar)
|2910 N. Loop 289
|-
|Wright Elementary
|1302 Adrian
|-
|
One Violation
|Chili's Grill & Bar (bar)
|607 University
|37
|Lubbock Faith Center
|2809 Clovis Road
|34
|Parson's Elementary
|2811 58th
|42
|Wolfforth Elementary
|3202 Erskine
|39
|Café J (front bar)
|2605 19th
|32
|Jim Dandy Drive-In
|2601 Clovis Road
|32
|Roy Roberts Elementary
|7901 Ave. P
|32
|Two or More Violations
|Bash Riprock's (kitchen)
|2419 Main
|32,37
|Café J (back bar #2)
|2605 19th
|32,37
|Five Guys Burgers & Fries
|6076 Marsha Sharp
|32,45
|Frenship Willow Bend Elementary
|8816 13th
|10,32
|Texas Tech Early Head Start
|3315 E. Broadway
|38,47
|Outback Steakhouse (bar)
|4015 S. Loop 289
|18,31
|Williams Elementary
|4812 58th
|31,32
|Cradles to Crayons
|1115 53rd
|18,42,45
|Lubbock Cooper Laura Bush
|3425 118th
|16,37,39
|Rush Elementary
|4702 15th
|25,31,45
|World of Beer (restaurant)
|2910 N. Loop 289
|31,36,39
|Bash Riprock's (main bar)
|2419 Main
|22,32,35,42
|Burger King #16653
|1801 Marsha Sharp
|22,31,32,39
|Holly Hop Ice Cream
|3404 34th
|18,22,32,37
|Samburger's
|4447 34th
|28,32,42,47
|Studio 19
|2138 19th
|19,28,35,37
|Urban Bricks Pizza
|7610 Milwaukee
|2,28,32,35
|Furr's Family Dining
|6001 Slide
|31,34,36,39,43
|Grand Court
|4601 71st
|18,28,32,35,42
|Red Lobster #0169 (bar)
|5034 50th
|10,28,31,39,42
|Silver Bullet (restaurant)
|5145 Aberdeen
|9,10,28,32,45
|Stripes #2400 (convenience)
|3220 Milwaukee
|10,18,35,37,45
|Auntie Anne's Pretzels
|6002 Slide
|18,21,22,28,39,42
|Lubbock Cooper North Elementary
|3202 108th
|19,32,34,37,42,45
|Outback Steakhouse (restaurant)
|4015 S. Loop 289
|29,32,33,34,35,45
|Red Lobster #0169
|5034 50th
|9,10,18,32,35,45
|Red Raider Donut
|1018 Slide
|22,32,37,41,45,47
|Taco Bell #2427
|402 Ave. Q
|9,22,32,37,39,42
|CiCi's Pizza #51
|5102 60th
|31,32,34,35,37,43,45
|East Moon Asian Bistro
|5028 50th
|9,24,25,28,35,42,47
|Lubbock's Breakfast House
|7006 University
|18,28,32,39,42,45,47
|Popeye's Chicken
|7714 Milwaukee
|10,18,28,32,33,38,42
|Chili's Grill & Bar (restaurant)
|607 University
|1,18,28,31,32,35,39,43
|E-Z Mart #248
|5444 50th
|9,18,22,34,39,42,45,47
|Schlotzsky's
|8101 Indiana
|2,19,28,32,36,39,42,45
|Stripes #2400 (restaurant)
|3220 Milwaukee
|9,18,28,32,35,39,42,43
|Subway #19
|2515 82nd
|10,18,32,37,39,40,42,45
|Café J (kitchen)
|2605 19th
|22,25,28,32,39,40,42,43,45
|Papa John's #1175
|5905 82nd
|
6,18,21,31,32,34,36,37,42,46
|Dickey's BBQ Pit
|5217 98th
|
18,22,28,29,31,32,
34,35,39,42,45
|I Love Pho
|405 Slide
|
9,10,14,18,22,28,
32,35,37,40,45
|Crave Carnival Cuisine
|6002 Slide
|
9,10,14,18,21,28,
29,31,32,35,45,46
|Dickey's BBQ
|5412 Slide
|
9,18,22,28,32,34,
35,36,39,42,45,47
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.