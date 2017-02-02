Food for Thought: Top and low performers for 2/2 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought: Top and low performers for 2/2

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The scores are in for this week's Food for Thought. We'll have a full breakdown of the violations coming up tonight on KCBD NewsChannel 11 at 10 p.m.

Top performers:

  • Goody's World Famous Popcorn at 6002 Slide (South Plains Mall)
  • Kurbside Sweets (mobile unit)

Low performers:

  • I Love Pho at 405 Slide
  • Crave Carnival Cuisine at 6002 Slide (South Plains Mall)

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly