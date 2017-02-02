Texas Tech baseball ranked 3rd in Big XII preseason poll

The Big XII released their baseball preseason poll as voted on by the coaches and the Red Raiders are picked 3rd.

TCU and Oklahoma State are ahead of Texas Tech. Texas is 4th followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma, Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas.

Last year Tech was 5th in the Preseason poll and ended up winning the conference championship.

Nationally, the Red Raiders are preseason ranked in several polls with the highest being #14 by D1 Baseball.

Tech opens the season February 17th playing 2 games in Mississippi against Mississippi State and Western Illinois.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.